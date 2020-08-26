Group of French-speaking countries suspends Mali after coup

PARIS (AP) — Mali has been suspended from a global body of French-speaking countries after a military junta overthrew the West African country’s democratically elected president. The permanent council of the International Organization of Francophonie decided on the suspension after holding an emergency meeting to discuss the situation in Mali. The organization said in a statement that it will send a high-level delegation to Mali’s capital, Bamako, in the coming days to evaluate the situation. The decision by the French-speaking body follows the suspension of Mali from the 15-nation West African regional bloc ECOWAS. The regional group also threatened sanctions. It held unsuccessful talks with the military junta in an attempt to get it to agree to immediately return Mali to civilian rule.