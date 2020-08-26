Heal the country? Disease specialists running for Congress

BOSTON (AP) — A background in science — specifically a background in the science of infectious disease and epidemiology — may not spring to mind as a key selling point for candidates hoping to land a seat in Congress. But two congressional candidates in Massachusetts are highlighting their disease expertise as they pitch themselves to voters in the upcoming Democratic primary. Natalia Linos and Robbie Goldstein both argue that their focus on the coronavirus and the social fallout of the pandemic gives them a unique perspective on a host of other issues, from health care and housing to racial inequality and the environment.