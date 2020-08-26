Hong Kong police arrest 16, including 2 opposition lawmakers

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested 16 people on charges related to anti-government protests last year, including two opposition lawmakers. Pro-democracy legislators Ted Hui and Lam Cheuk-ting announced their arrests on social media. Posts on Lam’s Twitter account say he was arrested on charges of conspiring with others to damage property and obstructing justice during a protest in July 2019. That was the day a group of more than 100 men clad in white attacked protesters and passengers with steel rods and rattan canes in a subway station. Protesters and many from the opposition camp have accused the police of colluding with the attackers, as they arrived late to the scene and did not make arrests that night. The Democratic Party head called the arrests ridiculous.