Huawei, ZTE lose patent appeal cases at UK Supreme Court

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Supreme Court has dismissed two appeals by Chinese telecoms firms Huawei and ZTE over mobile data patent disputes. The disputes center on the licensing of patented technology considered essential to mobile telecoms. The patents are meant to ensure fair competition and access to technology like 4G. Two intellectual property companies, Unwired Planet and Conversant Wireless, had brought legal action against Huawei and ZTE for infringement of their U.K. patents. The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld lower court rulings on the cases and dismissed appeals by Huawei and ZTE. In a statement, Conversant said the ruling was a landmark judgment that meant companies like Huawei cannot insist that patent holders like Conversant prove their patents in every jurisdiction of the world.