Investigators name officer who shot Jacob Blake; knife found in Blake’s vehicle

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the Kenosha police officer that shot Jacob Blake who allegedly had a knife in his vehicle.

The news came Wednesday in a press release from DOJ. The department's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the inquiry into the shooting.

Officer Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave after firing his gun seven times at Blake.

Blake was leaning into his vehicle where investigators say they later found a knife. Blake told authorities during the investigation that he had a knife in his vehicle, DOJ said.

Sheskey held Blake's shirt while firing. The officer on leave was the only one who fired a gun.

Police tried to use a taser before shooting but it "was not successful in stopping" Blake, DOJ said. The press release did not say why the taser failed.

The full press release is below.