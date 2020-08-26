Israeli police say Palestinian has stabbed Israeli to death

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian who entered Israel from the occupied West Bank on a work permit has stabbed an Israeli to death. Israeli police say the man was later arrested. The stabbing took place at a junction near Petah Tikva, in central Israel. Police said the suspect, a 46-year-old man from the West Bank city of Nablus, fled after stabbing a 39-year-old Israeli man. Police said they were “looking into the incident as a terrorist attack” without providing further details. Palestinians have carried out a series of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks in recent years. Most of the attackers have been men in their teens or 20s, acting alone.