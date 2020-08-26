Latin America’s evangelical churches hard hit by pandemic

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Some 400 men and women gather to pray through face masks with arms raised for the health of friends and relatives suffering from the novel coronavirus. The congregation of Managua’s Bethel Restoration church knows the pandemic’s wrath: two of its pastors were among the more than 40 evangelical leaders who have died in Nicaragua since March. Throughout Latin America, a traditionally Catholic region with a surging evangelical presence in nearly every country, evangelical churches have kept spreading the Gospel despite government measures meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. In many countries, evangelical churches have flouted public health guidelines and held services or ministered to their congregations in other settings.