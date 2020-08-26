Lawfirm asking WI Supreme Court to review Dane County schools order
MADISON (WKOW) -- A conservative law firm is joining the call to overturn a recent order in Dane County that requires most schools to go virtual this fall.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to review Dane County's order issued last week, on behalf of eight families, five private schools and several school-related organizations.
The order requires classes for grades 3-12 to go virtual based on current COVID-19 case numbers and data, according to Dane County health officials.
WILL's filing Wednesday asks Supreme Court justices to consider whether Dane County has the legal authority to order schools to make these changes.
“The order from Public Health Madison & Dane County closing all county schools lacks legal authority and violates the constitution and we hope the Wisconsin Supreme Court agrees to give it a review. This order injected unnecessary chaos, confusion, and frustration into the lives of children, families, and school leaders preparing to navigate a difficult new school year," said WILL President and General Counsel Rick Esenberg in a statement.
This comes after groups of parents have been urging Dane County officials to reconsider the order to allow their kids to go to school in person. And one school organized a fundraiser online to prepare for legal action.
On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court ordered Dane County health officials to respond to a petition questioning the legality of schools order.
WILL is also challenging Gov. Evers' order to require masks in all public places in Wisconsin.
A spokesperson for the health department told 27 News Monday that it was not safe to allow all ages of students in schools right now.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi responded to the filing Wednesday, saying the order will hold up in court.
“The order for schools is lawful and we will defend it vigorously, because the reason Public Health put it in place is worth fighting for—the health of our kids and community.
There has been a 90% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among children in the United States in recent weeks—21% in the past two weeks alone, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association. Over 90 children have died. The science community still doesn't entirely know the lifelong impacts for those who test positive at a young age. We will all learn together over the course of the next generation the true effect of what it meant to once have had COVID-19.
COVID-19 is an incredibly contagious virus that deeply impacts those it comes into contact with. We all want schools and workplaces to be fully open and life the way we knew it to resume. Until that happens, we don’t want families to go through the harrowing weeks of having loved ones on ventilators. We have seen rates of infection come down here, not by accident, but because of decisive actions. This order, like those, doesn't come without some sacrifice. But it does keep our priority and focus where it should be—keeping our community safe.”