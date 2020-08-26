Lawfirm asking WI Supreme Court to review Dane County schools order

MADISON (WKOW) -- A conservative law firm is joining the call to overturn a recent order in Dane County that requires most schools to go virtual this fall.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to review Dane County's order issued last week, on behalf of eight families, five private schools and several school-related organizations.

The order requires classes for grades 3-12 to go virtual based on current COVID-19 case numbers and data, according to Dane County health officials.

WILL's filing Wednesday asks Supreme Court justices to consider whether Dane County has the legal authority to order schools to make these changes.

“The order from Public Health Madison & Dane County closing all county schools lacks legal authority and violates the constitution and we hope the Wisconsin Supreme Court agrees to give it a review. This order injected unnecessary chaos, confusion, and frustration into the lives of children, families, and school leaders preparing to navigate a difficult new school year," said WILL President and General Counsel Rick Esenberg in a statement.

This comes after groups of parents have been urging Dane County officials to reconsider the order to allow their kids to go to school in person. And one school organized a fundraiser online to prepare for legal action.

On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court ordered Dane County health officials to respond to a petition questioning the legality of schools order.

WILL is also challenging Gov. Evers' order to require masks in all public places in Wisconsin.

A spokesperson for the health department told 27 News Monday that it was not safe to allow all ages of students in schools right now.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi responded to the filing Wednesday, saying the order will hold up in court.