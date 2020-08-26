Lay’s BBQ chips recalled over allergy concerns

(WKOW/CNN) -- Frito Lay is recalling barbecue flavored potato chips that may contain undeclared milk products.

The company says it happened when barbecue chip bags were accidentally filled with another flavor. The flavor contains milk products, which could make people with certain allergies sick, and in some cases, could be life-threatening.

The incorrect bags went out to ten states, not including Wisconsin.

The recall affects several sizes of barbecue chip bags from one ounce to 15 and a half ounce bags.

No other flavors are affected.