London carnival show goes on _ with more import than ever

LONDON (AP) — London’s Notting Hill Carnival traces its roots to the emancipation of Black slaves and race riots in the city during the late 1950s. Organizers say the event is more important than ever this year amid the worldwide campaign for justice following the death of George Floyd in police custody. But their message of resistance and reconciliation will be delivered online this weekend after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the party to reinvent itself as a virtual event. Even though it won’t be the same, carnival must be celebrated as a mark of Black liberation, says Clary Salandy, artistic director of Mahogany Carnival Arts, which creates brightly colored costumes for carnival dancers.