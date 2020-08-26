Man who killed abusive dad has sentence reduced under NY law

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A man who has spent 14 years in prison for killing his abusive father was granted a new, shorter sentence that allows him to now be freed, thanks to a recently enacted law. Mulumba Kazigo had been sentenced to 20 years in prison, following his 2006 plea to manslaughter in the killing of his father, Dr. Joseph Kazigo. State Supreme Court Justice David Sullivan on Wednesday vacated that sentence, and re-sentenced him to five years in prison. In May 2019, the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act went into effect, allowing some incarcerated survivors of domestic abuse to apply for reduced sentences.