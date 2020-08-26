Melania Trump tells virus sufferers they’re ‘not alone’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is offering her sympathy to the tens of thousands of Americans whose lives have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. While others at the Republican National Convention spoke about it as a challenge successfully conquered, she acknowledged their pain, telling Americans, “I want you to know you are not alone.” She promised help is on the way from a determined president. But Trump’s handling of the pandemic has not been universally cheered. He has been faulted for trying to downplay the seriousness of the virus at the beginning of the U.S. outbreak.