MMSD Superintendent says ‘it is time for all of us to find the inner courage’ in wake of Kenosha police shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent is responding to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

In a statement released Tuesday, Dr. Carlton Jenkins said, "it is time for all of us to find the inner courage to constructively advocate for human decency."

The MMSD official took over the superintendent job in early August, he was previously a superintendent in Minnesota.

"In my thirty years as an educator, and 54 years of life, the horrifying events of racial injustice we have had to bear witness to this summer have been among the most challenging situations I have experienced," said Dr. Jenkins.

Read the full statement: