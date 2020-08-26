Moana’s voice, Auliʻi Cravalho takes the next step

Auliʻi Cravalho’s life changed forever at age 14 when she was plucked from obscurity and cast as the voice of Disney’s “Moana.” Now at 19, Cravalho is checking off another milestone: Her first live-action film, “All Together Now,” is being released on Netflix Friday. And once again, she’s in the lead. Based on Matthew Quick’s novel “Sorta Like a Rock Star,” the film from director Brett Haley finds Cravalho playing a homeless high school student with dreams of going to Carnegie Mellon. She says the more dramatic role felt like a “next step.” While she loves acting, she also hopes to keep her options open.