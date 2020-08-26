Montenegro president: Independence at stake in upcoming vote

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s president says a weekend parliamentary election will be crucial to the defense of the small Balkan state’s independence in the face of renewed attempts by Serbia and Russia to install nationalist and anti-Western allies. President Milo Djukanovic’s Democratic Party of Socialists quoted him Wednesday as saying that “a media and political war is being waged” against him and the party in order to put Montenegro “under the umbrella of Belgrade and Moscow” and prevent it from joining the European Union. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic denied the accusations that Serbia, a close Russian ally, was interfering in the Montenegrin election through the media and the Serbian Orthodox Church.