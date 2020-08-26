‘My heart breaks,’ Gov. Evers responds to deadly shooting in Kenosha

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers issued his first statement after two people were killed during protests in Kenosha late Tuesday night.

"My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the two individuals who lost their lives and the individual who was injured last night in Kenosha," said Evers in a statement.

Antioch, Illinois police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old in the overnight shooting of two people in Kenosha.

Police said they arrested a 17-year-old local resident on a first-degree intentional homicide charge issued by Kenosha County officials. Lake County, Illinois circuit court records show Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, is scheduled to appear for an extradition hearing on Friday.

"I want to be very clear: we should not tolerate violence against any person," said Evers. "I’m grateful there has already been swift action to arrest one person involved. The individual or individuals whose actions resulted in this tragic loss of life must be held accountable."

The Governor again repeated calls for peaceful and safe protests Wednesday night and asked those who don't intend to keep the peace, to "please stay home."

"We cannot let the hateful actions of a few designed to create chaos distract us from our pursuit for a more fair, equitable, and accountable state and country for Jacob Blake and the many others who deserve justice. We must work to find strength in each other and our communities to rebuild and move our state forward, together.”