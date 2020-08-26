N. Korean leader calls for readiness against virus, typhoon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In a rare display of urgency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held his third high-level political conference in as many weeks where he raised alarm about the nation’s coronavirus response and a fast-approaching typhoon. Kim lamented unspecified “defects” and “shortcomings” in the country’s’ anti-virus campaign and urged that they be corrected swiftly. He also called for thorough preparations to minimize damage from Typhoon Bavi, which is forecast to hit the peninsula on Thursday. The storm comes weeks after flooding damaged homes and crops in North Korea. The country also shut its borders as part of a pandemic response that is believed to have had a heavy economic toll.