Officials shortage further impacted by pandemic

MADISON (WKOW)- As some school districts move forward with fall sports, not every referee is following suit.

"Those ADs (Athletic Directors) have reached out to crew chiefs, crews to come and work those games, and I alone can tell you that my crew, I have three guys that will not officiate," SWOA Official Dave Jameson said.

"We always say, we like to officiate every day of the week ending in 'Y'. That's just who we are, so it's going to be tough for us to say no," National Association of Sports Officials President Barry Mano said.

"But, I think prudence is coming to the forefront especially with an older population."

Jameson believes the demand for officials will become apparent once school districts start mapping out schedules.

"Once people start putting schedules out, that type of thing, all of a sudden they're going 'oh wait a minute what about our officials' and if you start hearing that people aren't going to do it, now you are kind of back to square one if you don't have enough to put on these games."

The risk for severe illness for COVID 19 increases with age and nation-wide referees tend to be older. So, many referees will be taking extra precautions when they take the field this year. That includes wearing a mask and using an electronic whistle.

"Probably great that those were brought into play because that's going to be, I think, a huge piece to this," Jameson said.

NFL officials are using the same procedures, but Mano said compared to the NFL, high schools have very little control over the environment.

"We're going to be very mindful of what a district is doing, how a district is conducting itself or a high school conference, how is it conducting itself, and then that's going to inform our decision."

It's one of the biggest calls, are you in or out.