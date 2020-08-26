‘Our hands are tied’: Local aid workers exposed in pandemic

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The coronavirus is exposing an uncomfortable inequality in the billion-dollar system that delivers life-saving aid for countries in crisis: Most money that flows from the U.S. and other donors goes to international aid groups instead of local ones. Now local aid workers are exposed on the pandemic’s front lines with painfully few means to help the vulnerable communities they know so well. Often lacking protective equipment, local groups carry a bigger burden than ever as COVID-19 adds to already vast challenges of conflict, drought and hunger in places like Afghanistan and Somalia. At times, they tell communities they have nothing to give.