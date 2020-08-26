Overnight violence again targets downtown Madison businesses

MADISON (WKOW) -- Broken windows and lingering ashes Wednesday morning were all that remained of overnight violence in downtown Madison following peaceful protests earlier in the night.

Throughout the evening, protesters demonstrated peacefully near and around Capitol Square downtown.

Shortly after midnight, the crowd thinned as many protesters left, leaving a group of nearly 200 people. They headed to other spots downtown, including the Dane County Courthouse.

At least one of the speakers said they were "fine with people expressing their rage however they see fit."

Speakers have now ordered everyone to put their phones away before they head to the courthouse.



People threw rocks through the courthouse windows on Wilson Street. They also headed to the area of University Avenue and Bassett Street where rioters smashed windows, graffitied buildings, and set a dumpster on fire.

Troy Forler, the maintenance manager for The James Building, was helping to clear up glass and the broken windows left behind at FreshFin Poke. Freshfin is a tenant of The James and Forler says they'll be closed Wednesday as they clean up. A retail space next door, which Forler says is the home of a future Dollar General store, also sported broken windows.

"I could never put myself in a position in the place of what black people are going through in this country, or any race for that matter," said Forler. "At the same time, I don't believe that the protesters that are trying to create change are the ones that are doing this."

He said he and his bosses are facing tough decisions about security for Thursday night and beyond.

"Do we board up 70 windows, or do we risk tens of thousands of dollars more in damage?" he said. "We have to talk to our security company find out, do we get more people out here? Do I have to stay out here? Do I put myself in harm's way, our staff in harm's way to keep prevent this from happening? What do we do?"

Other businesses in that area, including a Dominoes, had windows broken Wednesday morning.

"Something's got to be done about the racial inequality is country but I don't feel that damaging peoples' property is a way to make a statement," said Forler.