Phoenix may pay after police point guns over stolen doll

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix City Council will vote on a settlement for a Black couple who had police officers point guns at them last year after their young daughter took a doll from a store without their knowledge. The possible settlement Wednesday stems from a $10 million claim claiming excessive force. Bystander video of police pointing guns and cursing at the couple in front of their young children got widespread attention. It comes during a national reckoning over racism and police brutality. The Arizona Republic reports that the Phoenix Police Department has been criticized for its use of force, which disproportionately affects Black people and Native Americans.