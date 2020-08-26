Police announce arrest in overnight Kenosha shooting that left 2 dead

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WKOW) -- Antioch, Illinois police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old in the overnight shooting of two people in Kenosha.

The announcement came in a press release from the agency Wednesday afternoon. The full release is below.

The recent events taking place in nearby Kenosha County are certainly troubling and concerning. In response to numerous posts currently circulating on social media, the Village of Antioch would like to assure the community that we continue to make the safety of our residents, visitors, and businesses our top priority.

Over the last 12 hours, we became aware of several posts that may imply that our community may experience social unrest. Since becoming aware of this information, the police department has devoted its full attention to evaluating every one of these posts in an attempt to determine their level of validity and credibility. The police department continues to work in full collaboration with our law enforcement partners at the local, county, and state levels to ensure that Antioch is prepared for any impacts.

The Village fully understands how troubling and unsettling some of these messages can be. We remain committed to transparency with our community, and as such, we will continue to share as much information as possible.

Many of you are aware of a shooting incident that took place last night in Kenosha, reportedly involving a Village of Antioch teen. Since this shooting incident took place, the Antioch Police Department has been tirelessly working with our law enforcement partners in Kenosha, to bring the matter to a safe and peaceful resolution.

This morning Kenosha County authorities issued an arrest warrant for the individual responsible for the incident, charging him with First Degree Intentional Homicide. The suspect in this incident, a 17-year-old Antioch resident, is currently in custody of the Lake County Judicial System pending an extradition hearing to transfer custody from Illinois to Wisconsin.

“Our Village of Antioch is deeply saddened by all loss of life. Our hearts and prayers extend to the friends and family who lost a loved one,” said Mayor Lawrence Hanson.

Concerning posts on social media can be sent to the Village of Antioch Police Department via Facebook messenger. Further informational updates will be posted on both the Village of Antioch and Village of Antioch Police Department Facebook pages, as well as to the Village of Antioch website (www.antioch.il.gov).

Anyone who believes they are a witness to suspicious or concerning activity should immediately dial 911. As always, callers are able to remain anonymous should they desire to do so.