Police: White woman slapped Black child, used racist slur

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A white woman is facing felony child abuse charges after police say she slapped an 11-year-old Black child and called him a racist slur after his go-kart bumped hers at a Florida amusement park. Boca Raton police say 30-year-old Haley Zager and the boy were driving go-karts at the Boomers amusement park Saturday night when they accidentally collided. They say Zager slapped him in the face, using a racial slur to justify the strike to bystanders. Court records say Zager admitted to striking the child, who had a swollen eye. She denied using the slur. Her public defender did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday morning seeking comment.

