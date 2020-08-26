Portland police declare unlawful assembly outside City Hall

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have declared an unlawful assembly outside City Hall as protests over racial injustice persist. Authorities ordered the crowd to disperse Tuesday night. Officials said that late Monday, night protesters repeatedly set fire to a police union headquarters building and were repelled by officers spraying tear gas. Twenty-five people were arrested amid clashes that stretched into Tuesday morning. Portland has been gripped by nightly protests for nearly three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.