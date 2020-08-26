Private schools want Dane Co. in-person school limits tossed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of parents and private religious schools wants the Wisconsin Supreme Court to nullify a Dane County order barring in-person classes for most students. The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a petition Wednesday on behalf of 14 parents and five religious schools. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the petition challenges the authority of Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County. Heinrich issued an order allowing schools to offer in-person instruction to grades three through 12 only under certain conditions. The order applies almost entirely to private schools, since public schools in Dane County already decided to start the year online for almost all students in almost all grades. Public Health denied to comment.