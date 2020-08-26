Report: China fires ‘carrier killer’ missile in disputed sea

BEIJING (AP) — A newspaper reports China’s military has launched two missiles into the South China Sea, including a “carrier killer” military analysts suggest might have been developed to attack U.S. forces. The South China Morning Post of Hong Kong says the DF-26B and DF-21D missiles targeted an area between the southern island province of Hainan and the Paracel Islands. The report cited unidentified sources close to the Chinese military. Disputes over control of the South China Sea, one of the world’s busiest trade routes, are a growing irritant in Beijing’s relations with Washington and its southern neighbors. The U.S. rejected most of Beijing’s claims to sovereignty over the majority of the disputed sea, portions of which also are claimed by Vietnam, the Philippines and other governments.