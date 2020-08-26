Reports: Brewers boycott game against the Reds

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have followed the lead of the Bucks and decided to boycott their game scheduled for Wednesday night against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Brewers have decided not to play tonight’s game. — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) August 26, 2020

The Reds reportedly agreed to the boycott. So, it is not expected to count as a forfeit.

Earlier in the day, the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for their scheduled playoff game against the Orlando Magic in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. The NBA has since postponed all games scheduled for the day.