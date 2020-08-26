Republicans hope federal assistance produces different results in Kenosha

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans Sen. Ron Johnson and Rep. Bryan Steil are hoping now that Gov. Tony Evers accepted federal assistance to help contain the unrest in Kenosha, it will produce different outcomes.

Sen. Johnson, R-WI, tells 27 News he was shocked Gov. Evers didn't accept help from the White House Tuesday after President Trump and his aid offered to provide Department of Homeland Security assistance.

"Elected officials are responsible for maintaining order and they need to take that responsibility seriously," said Johnson.

Gov. Tony Evers reversed course Wednesday and accepted an offer from White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to send federal assistance to Kenosha to help with protests.

Johnson said he's not sure if the National Guard will make a major difference but is hopeful additional enforcement will result in holding people accountable for destroying property.

"If people don’t respect curfews they need to be arrested, locked up for a certain period of time so they can’t rejoin the next night. We need to stop the rioting now."

Congressman Bryan Steil toured the damage in Kenosha Wednesday morning and said he's remaining hopeful things will look different Wednesday night.

"People are scared and fearful," said Steil. "I don't think anyone in Kenosha that I've spoken to thinks there was a sufficient number of individuals to maintain public safety here."