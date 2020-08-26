Rights group urges release of abducted Libyan protesters

CAIRO (AP) — Amnesty International is calling for the release of at least six protesters abducted when armed men, apparently allied with Libya’s U.N.-supported government, fired live ammunition to disperse a demonstration in the capital. The incident took place on Sunday when protesters rallied in Tripoli and elsewhere in western Libya against deteriorating economic conditions and corruption. Amnesty says armed men in military uniform opened fire on the crowd without warning, using AK-style rifles and truck-mounted guns. The Interior Ministry accused “outlawed infiltrators” of firing at the protesters and said an investigation was opened. Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled and later killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.