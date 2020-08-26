Speaker Vos blames Gov. Evers for deaths in Kenosha

MADISON (WKOW) -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is blaming Gov. Tony Evers for a night of unrest in Kenosha which left two people dead.

On WISN News Talk Radio show hosted by Jay Weber, Speaker Vos, R-Rochester, said if Evers would have accepted the request from the White House Tuesday to send additional federal troops people "did not have to die."

"I understand the frustration, but where I'm really frustrated is that those people did not have to die and because of Tony Evers actions, they're dead," said Vos on WISN radio.

Since Vos' statements, Gov. Tony Evers reversed course and accepted an offer from White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to send federal assistance to Kenosha to help with protests.

Evers spokesperson said the governor declined Meadows’ offer yesterday to provide the Department of Homeland Security assistance.

Senator Ron Johnson brushed off Speaker Vos' comments and said the only people to blame for the deaths and unrest in Kenosha are those responsible.

"I don’t know if this would have been preventable or not," Johnson tells 27 News. "I don’t know if the support from President Trump's will stop it. If neither does, we need to increase the personnel until we do stop the rioting."

After Evers announced Wisconsin will deploy National Guard members to Kenosha, Vos sent a joint statement with other Republicans saying they welcome the additional help.

“Our communities welcome the federal assistance and additional National Guard members to help local authorities take back our streets and allow for peaceful protests," said Vos along with Racine and Kenosha area legislators.

"It is sad that it has taken this long for the governor to seek out the necessary help."