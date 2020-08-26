State senator proposes allowing open enrollment based on school educational model

(WKOW) -- A Wisconsin state senator introduced a bill that would allow parents more flexibility with their children's education this fall.

If it's passed, Sen. Chris Kapenga said parents would be able to use the alternative open enrollment process to enroll children in a different school district, if they think their home district's educational model doesn't best fit their children.

"We want to make sure that if the parents feel that a virtual environment is detrimental to the child, that we give the parent the option to choose a better way for those kids so we don't set those kids back," said Sen. Kapenga (R) Delafield.

The bill also would remove the limit to how many students from a district can participate in school choice programs.

The applications would be on a rolling basis.