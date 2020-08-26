Steamy finish to the work week before a ‘cool down’ arrives

MADISON (WKOW) - The heat and humidity stick around for the work week, until a cooler air mass arrives just before the weekend.

Quiet weather is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A frontal boundary will slide south into our region Thursday, as a low pressure system approaches. A few storms are possible during this time, likely afternoon or late-day.

Shower and storm chances continue into Friday as the low associated with the cold front pushes through southern Wisconsin.

A severe risk is in place, a 'slight' risk being a 2/5 level for all of southern Wisconsin. Rain is expected to be potentially heavy locally, with multiple rounds of storms pushing through along the slow moving front.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot & humid with isolated storms possible. High 90. Heat index: 93-98. Storms develop at night, especially north.

Friday: Partly sunny, warm & humid with scattered storms. Low 69. High 84. Storms end at night.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler & drier. Low 62. High 77.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Low 54. High 75.