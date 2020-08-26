Supporters rally around protester accused of damaging Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the people arrested during violence in Madison overnight Monday into Tuesday is a prominent member of the protest movement.

Jordan King was released from jail after a court hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Nearly 100 people rallied for the release of the 25-year-old, saying he was singled out unfairly.

Prosecutors say King was responsible for some of the damage that happened in the early morning hours after protests turned violent.

Investigators accuse King of breaking windows at a Mifflin Street restaurant, causing $20,000 in damage.

"I believe brass knuckles and a loaded 9 mm handgun were found on Mr. King, and he used a sledgehammer in the damage of the property," said Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne at King's court appearance.

A protest leader, who identifies as Black Radical, says Jordan King is blameless, though prosecutors say surveillance video ties him to the vandalism.

"I believe the Madison Police Department, the State Capitol Police, I think even the mayor has been trying to get all the leaders of the movement arrested and wrongly accused of things," Black Radical told 27 News.

King is charged with felony criminal damage to property and carrying a concealed weapon, along with another count of felony criminal damage to property stemming from damage at the Capitol.

According to court documents, investigators say King is seen on surveillance video using a sledgehammer to damage the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial outside the state Capitol. He allegedly hit the memorial 23 times.

Investigators say about 45 minutes later, King can be seen on video smashing lights at the King Street entrance to the Capitol and breaking the window of the lieutenant governor's office. He and others are seen several other times causing damage to the state Capitol building.

Damage to the memorial is estimated between $15,000-50,000. A building supervisor at the Capitol says window damage was about $2,500, damage to light bulbs and fixtures costs around $2,000 and damage to door handles is between $1,500-2,000.

King is now free on a signature bond. The terms of his bail ban him from State Street and the Capitol Square.