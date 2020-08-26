Thai police continue crackdown on pro-democracy activists

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand have continued their crackdown on the country’s student-led protest movement, arresting two more activists on charges of sedition and several minor offenses. Those arrested are members of the Free Youth movement, a core part of a growing pro-democracy coalition that is demanding that new elections be called, the constitution be amended and harassment of critics of the government cease. There now are 13 activists charged in connection with the recent protests. All those previously arrested have been freed on bail. The arrests have done little to deter the activists, who have declared they will hold another major protest in September if their demands are not met.