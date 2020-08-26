UN envoy: Pandemic increased poverty in Iraq by over 10%

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Iraq says the COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated the country’s serious challenges. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert pointed to a more than 10 percent increase in poverty in recent months and over 3 million people without money to buy enough food. She told the U.N. Security Council Wednesday the pandemic also disrupted studies for over 11 million school and university students across Iraq and led to the doubling of reported incidents of gender-based violence. On the economic front, she said oil-rich Iraq is expected to experience a 9.7% decline in GDP with oil revenues cut nearly in half.