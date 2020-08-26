US crackdown on nonessential border travel causes long waits

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Trump administration crackdown on nonessential travel coming from Mexico amid the coronavirus pandemic has created massive bottlenecks at the border. Drivers have reported waits of up to 10 hours to get into the United States. U.S. citizens and legal residents cannot be denied entry under a partial travel ban the government introduced in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But Customs and Border Protection is shifting resources to create longer waits on weekends, when nonessential travel is heavy. Going to work, school and medical appointments are deemed essential travel but going to shop, dine or socialize is not.