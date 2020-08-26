US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting. They also say they’ve seen no signs of any coordinated effort to commit widespread fraud through the vote-by-mail process. The remarks from officials at multiple federal agencies amount to a repudiation of claims by President Donald Trump and other administration officials that the expected surge in mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic leaves November’s presidential election especially vulnerable to foreign interference. A senior official with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence says there is no information or intelligence that any adversary is “engaged in any kind of activity to undermine any part of the mail-in vote.”