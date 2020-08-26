UW-Madison launches campus COVID-19 dashboard

MADISON (WKOW) -- As UW-Madison prepares for the start of the academic year, it is also planning to detect, manage and share data on COVID-19 cases that occur among its campus community.

The University launched a coronavirus dashboard on Wednesday. The website will share key metrics about the results of COVID-19 tests among UW-Madison faculty, staff and students.

The site will be updated every day with information on the number of tests performed on campus, the percentage of campus tests that are positive, positive cases identified both on and off of campus, and cumulative data. Updates will happen by 2 p.m.

UW-Madison will not disclose names or other information that could identify a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The university has 35 contact tracers working with state and local public health officials to identify and notify anyone who has been in close contact with a UW-Madison student or employee who has tested positive. The university says additional contact tracers will be hired.

UW-Madison is preparing to resume in-person instruction on Sept. 2.

In a blog post on Wednesday, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank predicted an initial increase in positive cases in Dane County when students return to campus, particularly given the mandatory testing of the approximately 6,500 students arriving at residence halls.

When cases are detected, UW-Madison has a protocol in place to manage them: