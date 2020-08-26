Vehicle collision with Russians injures 4 US troops in Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — A vehicle collision between U.S. and Russian forces in eastern Syria has left four U.S. troops with concussions. That’s according to two U.S. officials who are speaking on condition of anonymity to provide details that haven’t been made public yet. It’s the most violent skirmish in months between the two forces. One official says Russian vehicles sideswiped a light-armored U.S. military vehicle, injuring four Americans. The official says two Russian helicopters flew above the Americans, and one of the aircraft was within about 70 feet the vehicle. There have been several other recent incidents between the American and Russian troops who all patrol in eastern Syria, but officials describe this one as the most serious.