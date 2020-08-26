Vice President Mike Pence calls on voters to support four more years of Donald Trump presidency

BALTIMORE, MD (WKOW) -- All eyes were on Vice President Mike Pence on night three of the Republican National Convention. He accepted the party's nomination at Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

The night also featured the Second Lady of the United States, Karen Pence. She focused on the military and the impact it has had on their families. Vice President Pence wrapped up the night calling on voters to support President Trump for another four years. t

"During this challenging time, our country needs a president who believes in America, who believes in the boundless capacity of the American People, to meet any challenge, defeat any foe and defend the freedoms we hold dear, America needs four more years of President Donald Trump," Pence said.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were there to wave to the crowd and pose for pictures with VP Pence after his speech.

President Trump will formally accept the nomination tomorrow night in a speech from the White House.