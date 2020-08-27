17-year-old charged in Kenosha shootings that killed 2

KENOSHA (WKOW) — Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the wounding of a third.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley filed the charges against Kyle Rittenhouse Thursday afternoon. The charges include one count of first-degree intentional homicide; one count of first-degree reckless homicide; one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide; two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

All those charges are felonies.

A criminal complaint in the case alleges Rittenhouse killed Joeseph D. Rosen Baum and Anthony M. Huber on Aug. 25 during unrest in city.

Rittenhouse is also charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly being a minor in possession of a dangerous weapon.

He could face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, the most serious crime in Wisconsin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.