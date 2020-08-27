2 defendants in Anisa Scott shooting death bound over for trial

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County judge has ruled there's probable cause to move forward in the cases of two teenagers accused of killing an 11-year-old girl.

Perion Carreon, 19, and Andre Brown, 16, are both charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of Anisa Scott. They also face attempted homicide charges for the shooting that police say targeted the driver of the vehicle Anisa was in.

The shooting happened Aug. 11 on East Washington Avenue in Madison. Anisa was shot in the head and taken off life support two days later.

Thursday during a preliminary hearing, a Madison Police detective testified even after Anisa was shot, there was more gun violence as the driver of her vehicle, her mother's boyfriend, tried to help her.

"He called 911 and started seeing to Anisa's injuries and a short time later a vehicle came back and fired at them again. And this time he was able to observe it was a black, dark colored four door sedan and the front passenger was firing out the window."

An attorney for Andre Brown argued there was never any intent to kill Anisa and questioned the charges against his client.

Judge Mario White ruled there was probable cause for both defendants to stand trial.

Brown was automatically charged in adult court per Wisconsin law, but his attorney asked for a hearing to move his case to juvenile court. A judge will hear arguments on that in October.

A third suspect, Jerry Ward, 17, will have a preliminary hearing next week. He's also charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide and Attempted Homicide.