2 Walworth County deputies cleared in shooting that injured Whitewater man

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- Two Walworth County deputies have been cleared of wrongdoing after they shot and injured a burglary suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at the officers during a chase in July.

Deputy Wayne Blanchard and Deputy Peter Krueger shot Christopher Czerpak on July 20, 2020, after getting a call about a death threat and burglary on Fraternity Lane in Whitewater, according to a news release from the Walworth County District Attorney's Office.

Czerpak broke into a woman's home and left when he couldn't find her, investigator's say.

The 32-year-old was eventually found hours later, but ran when the deputies tried to talk to him. Czerpak allegedly pointed a gun at the deputies and that's when Blanchard and Krueger shot him in the arm and shoulder.

Czerpak received non-life-threatening injuries and was charged with armed burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal damage to property and first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

Thursday, Walworth County District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld said, "Deputy Krueger and Deputy Blanchard were justified in using potentially lethal force to stop Mr. Czerpak from harming himself, law enforcement officers, and other citizens in the area."

The officers are back on duty following the investigation.