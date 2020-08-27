3 killed by falling trees as storm lashes Australian city

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A wild storm that hit Australia’s second-largest city knocked out power to 50,000 homes and felled trees that killed three people. A 4-year-old boy was struck by a tree and died later in hospital, a police statement said. A man was killed when a falling tree crushed the car he was driving. Another falling tree hit a truck, killing the passenger. Around 50,000 homes in Australia’s second-largest city were still without power on Friday morning. Emergency services received more than 1,700 calls for help.