After Barcelona, Messi’s Argentine hometown dreams of return

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A mural of a young Lionel Messi in a Newell’s Old Boys jersey, tiny and barefoot with a soccer ball in front of him, inspires hundreds of young people at the Argentine club’s youth school to dream of succeeding like their hometown hero. Messi’s surprise decision to leave European club Barcelona earlier this week has sparked unlikely dreams in residents of Rosario, the city north of Buenos Aires where he was born, that he would return to play with local team, Newell’s Old Boys. Hundreds of Newell’s fans formed a noisy caravan of vehicles Thursday that went from Rosario’s “Marcelo Bielsa” stadium to its Flag Monument.