Air Force sergeant pleads not guilty in 2nd killing

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — An Air Force sergeant pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder charges in the ambush killing of a sheriff’s deputy. It was one of two killings of law enforcement officers he is suspected of committing in Northern California last spring. The East Bay Times reports Steven Carrillo entered the plea in the June 6 death of Santa Cruz Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller in a town south of San Francisco. Federal officials say Carrillo is associated with the extremist anti-government “boogaloo” group. He allegedly ambushed Gutzwiller and other deputies while they responded to a report of a van containing firearms. The attack came a week after Carrillo allegedly killed a federal officer in Oakland.