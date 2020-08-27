Alleged hate crime victim speaks at Madison protest

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the first time since a Good Morning America interview, Althea Bernstein spoke publicly Wednesday night.

In June, Bernstein reported to police that four men called her a racial slur, threw lighter fluid on her face and tried to set her on fire.

At a protest over the Jacob Blake shooting, Bernstein told the protest crowd in Madison, she's being truthful.

Her spokesperson told 27 news Thursday, a protester's claim that police asked Bernstein to recant her story is not true.

Madison's acting police chief also denied the claim from the protester.