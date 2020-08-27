Alleged hate crime victim speaks at Madison protest
MADISON (WKOW) -- For the first time since a Good Morning America interview, Althea Bernstein spoke publicly Wednesday night.
In June, Bernstein reported to police that four men called her a racial slur, threw lighter fluid on her face and tried to set her on fire.
At a protest over the Jacob Blake shooting, Bernstein told the protest crowd in Madison, she's being truthful.
Her spokesperson told 27 news Thursday, a protester's claim that police asked Bernstein to recant her story is not true.
Madison's acting police chief also denied the claim from the protester.