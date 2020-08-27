AP finds Brazil’s plan to protect Amazon has opposite effect

NOVO PROGRESSO, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro put the army in charge of protecting the rainforest. Instead, The Associated Press has found, the operation dubbed as “Green Brazil 2” has had the opposite effect. Under military command, Brazil’s once-effective investigation and prosecution of illegal rainforest destruction by ranchers, farmers and miners has come to a virtual halt, even as this year’s burning season accelerates. The Brazilian army appears to be focusing on dozens of small road-and-bridge-building projects that ease access to protected areas, opening the rainforest to further exploitation. In the meantime, the army has not conducted a single major raid against illegal activity.