Asian stocks mixed ahead of U.S. Fed chair’s speech

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed as investors look ahead to a speech by the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Market benchmarks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated while Shanghai rose. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1%, though most of the stocks in the index declined. Markets have recovered most of this year’s losses, driven by strong gains for tech giants that investors expect to do well despite the coronavirus pandemic. Forecasters expect Fed chairman Jerome Powell to talk about inflation and the importance of Congress providing more economic aid.