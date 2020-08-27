Australia open to taking gunman back from New Zealand

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says he is open to allowing an Australian who slaughtered 51 worshipers at two New Zealand mosques to serve his life sentence in his homeland, but the victims’ wishes are paramount in any decision. Brenton Harrison Tarrant was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to the Christchurch massacre in March last year. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said while no official request had been made by New Zealand authorities for Australia to take Tarrant back, the Australian government was open to such a proposal. Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said he would take legal advice on whether Tarrant might become eligible for parole if he entered Australia’s prison system.